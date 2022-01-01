Go
Popular Items

BYO Burger$11.99
1/3-pound burger patty made from Texas ground beef on a Brioche bun
Choice of Cheese included: Pepper Jack, Redneck Cheddar, Jalapeno Cheddar, Dublin Karst, Wooly Texas, or Bosque Blue
Add on your favorite toppings for a small additional charge.
Diet Dr. Pepper$2.00
Diet Coke$2.00
Hawaiian Burger$13.99
1/3-pound burger patty made from Texas ground beef with Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, and finished with Teriyaki Grilled Pineapple on a Brioche bun.
Garden Salad
Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Carrots, and Red Onion with your choice of Dressing.
Add Grilled Chicken or Onion Tanglers for an additional charge.
Texas Tangler$13.99
1/3-pound burger patty made from Texas ground beef covered with our house made BBQ Sauce topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Bacon, and our Onion Tanglers on a Jalapeno Cheddar Brioche bun.
Uncle Redneck Burger$13.99
1/3-pound burger patty made from Texas ground beef smothered in our house made peach jalapeño chutney and covered in Redneck cheddar relaxing on a Jalapeno Cheddar Brioche bun.
Grilled Cheese$8.99
Grilled Cheese with a cheese shirt (melted shredded cheddar cheese on the top of the sandwich.
Choice of Cheese included: Pepper Jack, Redneck Cheddar, Jalapeno Cheddar, Dublin Karst, Green Creek Gruyere, or Bosque Blue
Choice of Bread included: Sourdough or Multigrain
Sweet & Spicy Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Fried Chicken sandwich served with a jalapeño honey on a brioche bun.
Bosque Blue Bacon Burger$13.99
1/3-pound burger patty made from Texas ground beef resting on a Brioche bun smothered in Bacon Jam with 2 pieces of crispy Bacon and a crown of Bosque Blue Cheese resting on a Brioche bun.
