Go
Toast

TOA Asian Fusion - Farmingdale

Online 15% Discount Code : "toa15"

SUSHI • NOODLES

122 secatogue Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (790 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Mayo$1.00
Edamame$5.00
Steamed Soy Bean Pods With Sea Salt
Any Three Rolls$14.00
Choice of three rolls
Mini Spring Roll$6.00
Crispy vegetable spring rolls with homemade duck sauce
Lo mein$15.00
Miso Soup$3.00
Soybean broth with soft tofu,dried seaweed,scallions
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.00
Spicy Tuna Roll$7.00
California Roll$6.00
Tasty Mini Wonton Soup$4.00
Homemade mini pork wontons in clear chicken broth
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

122 secatogue Ave

farmingdale NY

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

SESAME Chinese Kitchen

No reviews yet

Newly open, come join us!

MÓGŪ CENTRAL KITCHEN

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Rolling Spring Roll - Farmingdale

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy a fresh and healthy cuisine.

The Dark Horse Tavern

No reviews yet

Located in the heart of Farmingdale, The Dark Horse Tavern is the place to go for Cold Craft Beer, Delicious Pub Fare, and Signature Cocktails.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston