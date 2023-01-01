Cake in Toano

‘This cake is the perfect moment to be that greedy person you avoid being. Most people don’t want to share it because of the light and fluffy ohhhh so memorable texture, bound by the cloud like fluffy Italian buttercream which is it’s own right has been daydreaming about the refined sugar free salted caramel, kind of like a blanket, to make this cake look even better then it is. This is the very reason why you wont want to share it...that said sharing is caring and you never know, this might just be the way to that special persons heart❤️🤗

Serves 10-14 people

*Gluten Free. This is produced in the same facility as wheat containing foods. Traces will be present.

Allergens are present so please read below. Please call us to find out if you’re concerned of other allergies.

This cake does contain: Almonds, Cashews, Egg, Dairy, Garbanzo Bean Flour, Potato Starch, Tapioca Flour, White Sorghum Flour, Fava Bean Flour, Agave, Coconut

