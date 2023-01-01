Waffles in Toano
Toano restaurants that serve waffles
More about Stone Grill - 9700 Mill Pond Run
Stone Grill - 9700 Mill Pond Run
9700 Mill Pond Run, Toano
|Waffle Fries
|$4.00
More about Hohl
Hohl
7961 Richmond Rd, Toano
|Kerfuffle Waffle (GF)
|$14.90
Crispy whole-food based waffle w/ blackberry & mascarpone mousse, fresh & somewhat seasonal fruits, house-made granola, blackberry jelly, yogurt, almond butter (contains nuts, seeds, and other potential allergens)
|Kids Waffle
|$8.50
Small plain waffle with, yoghurt, yummy triple berry syrup (contains nuts, seeds and other potential allergens)