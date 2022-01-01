Go
Toast at Five Points

Italian sandwich shop with homemade soups and salads

345 W Main St

Popular Items

Herb Pesto$9.50
With fresh mozzarella, and roasted tomato
v, *pesto contains nuts
Special Panino$10.00
Local asparagus, grilled sweet red onions, walnut butter, asiago fresca, v, can be vegan upon request
Large green salad with protein$12.00
mixed lettuces, fresh herbs, house red wine vinaigrette, shaved grand padano and your choice of protein
Warm goat cheese$3.00
Local honey, black pepper
Chicken$10.00
With roasted peppers, mozzarella, and salsa verde
Crostini Combo$12.00
Choose three crostini with a soup or salad!
Prosciutto$10.00
With fresh mozzarella and roasted tomato
Spicy Tuna$10.00
olivada, fennel, lemon
Rapini & Sweet Italian sausage$10.00
With roasted garlic, asiago fresca
Location

345 W Main St

Durham NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
