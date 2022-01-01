Go
Toast Cafe & Grill image
Breakfast & Brunch

Toast Cafe & Grill

Closed today

StarStarStarStarHalf

1603 Reviews

$$

1411 Bird Ave

San Jose, CA 95125

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

1411 Bird Ave, San Jose CA 95125

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Bill’s Cafe - Willow Glenn

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lamella Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Braise Willow Glen

No reviews yet

SusieCakes

No reviews yet

Our classic treats are made daily by in-house bakers, using the freshest & finest ingredients. Come visit us for delicious, sentimental sweets and a friendly, old-fashioned neighborhood experience.

Toast Cafe & Grill

orange star4.3 • 1603 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston