Breakfast & Brunch
Toast Cafe & Grill
Closed today
1603 Reviews
$$
1411 Bird Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Location
1411 Bird Ave, San Jose CA 95125
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Bill’s Cafe - Willow Glenn
Come in and enjoy!
Lamella Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
SusieCakes
Our classic treats are made daily by in-house bakers, using the freshest & finest ingredients. Come visit us for delicious, sentimental sweets and a friendly, old-fashioned neighborhood experience.