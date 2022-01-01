Toast Coffeehouse
Toast Coffeehouse is an innovative breakfast and lunch eatery with an artistic vibe located in Bay Shore.
Toast Coffeehouse is an excellent place to dine for both the relaxed, elegant, & funky.
WRAPS • BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
9 S Park Avenue • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
9 S Park Avenue
Bay Shore NY
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Local Burger
Love, Peace & Burger Grease.
Rock City Dogs
Eat.Drink.Rock
Bango Bowls
Healthy Shouldn't Taste This Good!!
The Pizzeria of Bay Shore
You Deserve Great Pizza