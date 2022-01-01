Go
Toast Coffeehouse is an innovative breakfast and lunch eatery with an artistic vibe located in Bay Shore.
Toast Coffeehouse is an excellent place to dine for both the relaxed, elegant, & funky.

WRAPS • BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

9 S Park Avenue • $$

Popular Items

Avocado BLT Omelet$16.50
Avocado, crisp bacon, spinach, plum tomato, & Vermont white cheddar, served with home fries and toast
Twin Sister Burrito$16.95
Scrambled eggs, sausage, potatoes, peppers, and onions, served with home fries and mango salsa
Huevos Migas Omelet$16.50
Chorizo sausage, tomato, green pepper, onion, & jalapeno havarti, served with home fries and toast
Organic Oatmeal$9.95
With cinnamon apples and dried cranberries, topped with brown sugar and strawberries
Brioche French Toast$12.95
Fresh strawberries & creme fraiche
Eggs Any Style$12.95
Two organic eggs, your choice of bacon, turkey bacon, sausage, or ham, served with home fries and toast
Miss Lucy's Tortilla Skillet$16.50
Creole scrambled eggs, sausage, potato, green onion, melted cheddar and corn tortillas topped with sour cream, served over home fries
Bandito Burrito$15.95
Scrambled eggs, crisp bacon, potato, roasted red pepper, & smoked gouda, served with home fries & mango salsa
Avocado Toast$9.95
Toasted multigrain bread with sliced avocado, red onion, and microgreens, served with home fries
Egg Sandwich$4.95
Classic egg sandwich with two eggs cooked to your liking, your choice of meat, American cheese, and your choice of bread!

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

9 S Park Avenue

Bay Shore NY

Sunday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
