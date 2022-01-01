Go
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Toast Coffeehouse

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

4906 Reviews

$$

242 East Main Street

Port Jefferson, NY 11777

Popular Items

Eggs Any Style$12.95
Two organic eggs, your choice of bacon, turkey bacon, sausage, or ham, served with home fries and toast
Iced Latte$5.25
Cafe Latte$4.95
Short Stack$6.95
Comes with powdered sugar
Egg Sandwich$4.95
Coffee$3.50
Iced Coffee$3.50
The Bad Larry$16.50
Grilled turkey, crisp bacon, avocado, red onion, tomato and white cheddar with avocado ranch on a toasted flat bread
Avocado BLT Omelet$16.50
Avocado, crisp bacon, spinach, plum tomato, & Vermont white cheddar, served with home fries and toast
Avo BLT Toast$10.95
Fresh sliced avocado, mashed avocado, bacon jam, grape tomato & microgreens

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:00 pm

Location

242 East Main Street, Port Jefferson NY 11777

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Spy Coast

No reviews yet

Pasta Pasta

No reviews yet

The Whiskey Barrel

No reviews yet

Salsa Salsa - Port Jefferson

No reviews yet

