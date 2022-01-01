Toast Fine Food & Coffee

We've been Littleton’s local independent breakfast spot for the last 15 years, serving up the best French Toast, Pancakes, every delicious breakfast treat we can imagine! We specialize in upscale local-American diner cuisine. We start by sourcing the best local products, like rustic hand-shaped bread from Izzio's Artisan Bakery, Polidori Sausage, freshly roasted coffee from Pablo’s, and Coda, and locally raised eggs. We prepare nearly everything from scratch, including cutting our steaks and roasting our turkey and corned beef. After all that, we get to have a little fun with it and serve some unique items, like our savory and spicy Sante Fe French toast stuffed with eggs, chorizo, green chilies, and melted cheese. Want a great Monte Cristo? An enormous Club Sandwich? We make all that, and a mean Smothered Breakfast Burrito too. Hungry yet? Come visit us for the best breakfast in Colorado.



