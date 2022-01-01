Go
Toast

Toast

1150 Hungry Neck Blvd Suite F & G

Popular Items

Coffee to-go$2.50
Classic Eggs Benedict$13.99
Two poached eggs on a split English muffin, with Canadian bacon and topped with house-made hollandaise, and choice of home fries, Carolina stone-ground grits, or artisan greens
Brioche French Toast$12.99
Lowcountry Beignets$6.99
Lightly dusted with powdered
sugar
Classic Breakfast Sandwich$11.99
Eggs (2)$3.99
Shrimp & Grits$16.99
Sautéed shrimp, peppers, and onions served with a lobster cream sauce infused with Andouille sausage
and garlic topped with shredded Parmesan and fresh
tomatoes over Carolina stone-ground grits
Add fried flounder + 5.00
Build Your Own Omelet$13.99
The Classic Breakfast$11.99
Two eggs of your choice; your choice of meat (bacon, turkey links,
pork patties or ham); your choice of grits, home fries, or artisan
greens; choice of biscuit, white, wheat or rye bread
Flat Iron Pancakes$10.99
2 made to order buttermilk pancakes served with your choice of bacon, turkey sausage link, pork sausage patty or country ham
Add blueberries, pecans, chocolate chips, or bananas - 1.00
Location

1150 Hungry Neck Blvd Suite F & G

Mt. Pleasant SC

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
