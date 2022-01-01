Toast Comfort Kitchen & Bar

Go
Comfort Kitchen & Bar offering fresh flavors in a comforting atmosphere.

570 Fallbrook Boulevard

Popular Items

Thai Chicken Wrap$11.79
Crunchy chicken, housemade Thai peanut sauce, crisp cabbage, roasted red pepper, red onion, fresh cilantro and toasted almonds in a whole wheat tortilla wrap.
Contains gluten, soy, egg, dairy, sesame, peanuts.
Heartland Burger$11.29
Seasoned ground beef, pecanwood smoked bacon, smoked Gouda cheese, creamy slaw, crispy corn fritters, french fried onions, pickle, and housemade BBQ sauce on a toasted gourment bun, served with the choice of one side item.
Schoolhouse Club Sandwich$11.89
Smoked turkey, pecanwood smoked bacon, Swiss and cheddar cheese, fresh greens, tomato, red onion and honey mustard sauce on Vienna wheat berry toast
Contains gluten and dairy.
NEED SILVERWARE
Add this item to your cart if you need disposable utensils. Type how many you would like in the instruction box below.
Cranberry Almond Salad$10.49
Fresh mixed greens, toasted almonds, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges and red onion, garnished with crumbled bleu cheese.
Contains dairy and gluten.
Toast Classic$10.99
Our original burger with fresh Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo with your choice of cheese on a gourmet bun.
Contains gluten, dairy, and soy.
Mama's Meatloaf$13.99
Crafted in house and glazed with tomato ketchup and brown sugar, served with two sides and soft dinner roll with butter.
Contains gluten, dairy, egg, and soy.
Toasted Mac & Cheese$11.99
Tender cavatappi pasta in our homemade cheese sauce, coated in seasoned bread crumbs and Parmesan, baked golden brown.
Contains gluten, egg, and dairy.
Caesar Salad$9.99
Crisp Romaine lettuce and multi-grain croutons tossed in our creamy Caesar or your choice of dressing, and topped with extra Parmesan on top.
Parmesan cheese mixed into dressing. Contains gluten, dairy, and fish.
Steakhouse French Dip$13.99
Thinly shaved ribeye steak, and Provolone cheese on toasted ciabatta hoagie roll, served with our spicy au jus.
Contains gluten, soy, and dairy.
Location

570 Fallbrook Boulevard

Lincoln NE

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
