Toast New American Gastropub - Midlothian

Popular Items

Pimento Cheese Wontons *VEG$7.95
pimento cheese, crispy wonton wrappers, thai chili sauce
Bacon Brussel Sprouts *GF$8.95
crispy brussels, shaved parmesan & asiago cheeses, bacon, balsamic glaze
Nashville Chicken$14.95
fried chicken breast, brown sugar chili sauce, creamy slaw, pickle, brioche
She Crab Soup *GF$4.95
cream, crab, sherry
The Cuban Reuben *GFO$16.95
pulled pork, ham, swiss, pickles, corned beef, vinegar slaw, smoked mustard, 1000 island, rye
Pub Style Fish & Chips$15.95
beer battered fried cod, hand cut fries, creamy cole slaw, malt vinegar, homemade tartar sauce
Key Lime Pie - gluten free$7.00
Toast Burger *GFO$14.95
1/2lb all beef patty, cheese, bacon, greens, tomato, fried onion, fried pickles bbq aioli, brioche
Pesto Panini *GFO, VEG$12.50
caprese tomatoes, pesto, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze, sourdough
Salmon BLT Salad *GFO$16.50
salmon, romaine and mixed greens, diced tomato, bacon, red onion, avocado, croutons, creamy herb ranch dressing
Location

3730 Winterfield Road

Midlothian VA

Sunday9:30 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants

Wild Ginger

Located in Midlothian, Virginia.
Pan Asian Cuisine featuring a full sushi menu, boutique wine list and amazing craft cocktails and beers. Come in and enjoy!

Outdoor F&B

Tavern 19 - Independence Golf Club

Tavern 19 offers traditional fare with a wide selection of appetizers, salads, sandwiches and dinner entrees prepared by our accomplished culinary staff. We also serve a wide variety of handmade, brick-oven fired pizzas using only the freshest ingredients.

NAPA Kitchen and Wine

Enjoy West Coast style selections in a sophisticated environment with a wine focus.
An emphasis on fresh seafood, steaks, chops, salads, sushi and bowls that encompass both Asian-inspired flavors as well as Southwest influences that typify the fresh flavors found in West Coast cuisine.
Our carefully curated wine list will have a strong focus on California producers. Guests can become members of NAPA’s wine club for access to exclusive tastings and wines of the month. Our large wine tasting bar and display area will feature an elevated wine-by-the-glass program.

