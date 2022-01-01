Go
Toast On Lenox

2770 Lenox Road NE

Popular Items

Salmon Cakes$18.00
Cookies & Cream French Toast$16.00
Lobster waffle$46.00
Sweet potato waffle with a pecan prailine sauce, vanilla glaze
Southern Fried Catfish$22.00
Breakfast sandwich$14.00
Smoked Salmon Bagel$16.00
Lenox Road Breakfast$14.00
Acai Bowl$14.00
Chef’s breakfast$14.00
Apple Crisp French Toast$16.00
Location

2770 Lenox Road NE

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
