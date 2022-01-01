Go
2026 Savannah Hwy

Popular Items

Eggs (2)$3.99
Brioche French Toast$12.99
The Classic Breakfast$11.99
Two eggs of your choice; your choice of meat (bacon, turkey links,
pork patties or ham); your choice of grits, home fries, or artisan
greens; choice of biscuit, white, wheat or rye bread
Home Fries$3.99
Crispy Chicken and Waffles$14.99
House-made Belgian waffle with fried chicken tenders, served with Mike's Hot Honey butter
Side Grits$3.99
Flat Iron Pancakes$10.99
2 made to order buttermilk pancakes served with your choice of bacon, turkey sausage link, pork sausage patty or country ham
Add blueberries, pecans, chocolate chips, or bananas - 1.00
Build Your Own Omelet$13.99
Magnolia Omelet$11.99
Lowcountry Beignets$6.99
Lightly dusted with powdered
sugar
Location

Charleston SC

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
