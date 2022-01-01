Go
Toast Coffee House - Express

Located in the lobby of the American Portfolios building at 4250 Vets Highway, we are serving up quick & delicious meals for breakfast or lunch, as well as handcrafted espresso drinks and coffees

4250 Veterans Memorial Highway



Popular Items

Muffin$3.00
Latte$4.00
Southwest Chicken Quesadilla$9.95
Chicken Ceasar Wrap$10.95
Classic Egg Sandwich$5.95
Grilled Cheese$9.95
BLT On Multigrain$9.95
Washington Post Smoothie$6.00
Strawberry Banana
Classic Caesar Salad$9.95
Bagel$3.00
Location



Holbrook NY

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
