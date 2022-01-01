"toasted" Chicken
Come in and enjoy!
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
9750 S Roberts Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
9750 S Roberts Rd
Palos Hills IL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Peppo's Subs
Great Sub Sandwiches since 1976!
The Sock Bar & Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
May's Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
BurgerIM
Chef Inspired Burgers