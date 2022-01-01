Go
Toast

"toasted" Chicken

Come in and enjoy!

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

9750 S Roberts Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (14 reviews)

Popular Items

California Dream$13.00
Fried chicken breast with house made ranch, bacon, avocado, lettuce and tomato!
Fire OG$12.00
Fried chicken breast with house made hot sauce and house made slaw!
6 piece Nugz$7.00
6 piece chicken nugz
Single Dinner Roll$0.50
8 piece Bucket$16.00
12 piece bucket of chicken
Red Dragon$11.00
Fried chicken breast with house made BBQ sauce, american cheese, bacon and house made slaw!
OG Kush$10.00
The Original fried chicken breast with "toasted" Sauce, lettuce, tomato and pickles!
Small Fry$3.00
"toasted" Sauce$0.50
Large Buddha OG "broasted" potatoes$6.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

9750 S Roberts Rd

Palos Hills IL

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Peppo's Subs

No reviews yet

Great Sub Sandwiches since 1976!

The Sock Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

May's Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

BurgerIM

No reviews yet

Chef Inspired Burgers

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston