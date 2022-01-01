Go
Toasted Coffee + Kitchen

Please order catering items 48 hours in advance to ensure we have sufficient time to prepare your order. Thank you!

2972 Crockett Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

All-Day BAE$10.50
Bacon & two eggs with queso fresco, avocado slices, & black-bean spread over toasted rye & served with fruit
Don't Get Salty$6.50
Avocado spread, black salt, & pepper on toasted milano (vegan)
Steakin' Me Creggsy$15.00
Eight- ounce flat iron steak with chimichurri sauce, two eggs (your way), & potato & bell pepper hash.
Latte
Talk Turkey To Me$11.50
Thin-sliced peppered turkey breast, roasted raspberry chipotle sauce, arugula, havarti cheese, & avocado on toasted milano & served with chips & pickle.
Hasher In The Rye$9.00
Corned beef, egg (your way), potatoes, onions, & hollandaise with toasted rye
Drip Coffee
Hottie Hotcakes$8.00
Three home-style pancakes served with whipped honey butter & maple syrup & served with fruit
Breakfast Bad Boy$10.00
Scrambled eggs & mixed cheese with a choice of either bacon, sausage, or chorizo
on toasted milano & served with fruit
French My Toast$9.00
Two golden-brown french toasts with whipped honey butter & maple syrup & served with fruit
Location

2972 Crockett Street

Ft Worth TX

Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
