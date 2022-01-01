Go
Toasted Coffee + Kitchen

Please order catering items 48 hours in advance to ensure we have sufficient time to prepare your order. Thank you!

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

5420 Ross Avenue • $$

Avg 4.2 (2897 reviews)

Popular Items

Don't Get Salty$6.50
Avocado spread, black salt, & pepper on toasted milano (vegan)
It's My Jam$5.25
Raspberry jam, butter, & choice of almond or peanut butter on toasted 9-grain (sub honey for jam)
Bacon$2.50
Omelet It Be$10.00
Omelet loaded with sautéed spinach, onions, mushrooms, & cheese with 9-grain toast
Latte
French My Toast$9.00
Two golden-brown french toasts with whipped honey butter & maple syrup & served with fruit
All-Day BAE$10.50
Bacon & two eggs with queso fresco, avocado slices, & black-bean spread over toasted rye & served with fruit
Breakfast Bad Boy$10.00
Scrambled eggs & mixed cheese with a choice of either bacon or grilled sausage
on toasted milano & served with fruit
Baconado LT$10.50
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, & sriracha mayo on toasted milano. Served with chips & pickle.
Potatoes$1.50
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5420 Ross Avenue

Dallas TX

Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
