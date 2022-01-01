Go
Toast

Toasted Frog - Bismarck

Come in and enjoy!

124 N. 4th St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

TEST ITEM DO NOT MAKE
See full menu

Location

124 N. 4th St.

Bismarck ND

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pirogue Grille

No reviews yet

Attainable elegance in downtown Bismarck. Pirogue Grille is known for it's creative cuisine, caring staff and cleanliness.

The CraftCade

No reviews yet

Dude! It’s THE PLACE for dining, drinks & nostalgic fun in downtown Bismarck… A bitchin‘ bar & restaurant with totally-BOMB NY-style pizza, unique salads & sandwiches, retro games, craft beer & a full bar!

Tap-In Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Peacock Alley

No reviews yet

ND oldest restaurant and bar.
We specialize in beef and martinis.
Our basement bar specializes in bourbons and whiskeys and has black jack tables and Etab machines.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston