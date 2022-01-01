Go
Toast
  • /
  • Fargo
  • /
  • Toasted Frog - Fargo

Toasted Frog - Fargo

Come in and enjoy!

305 Broadway N.

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

305 Broadway N.

Fargo ND

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mezzaluna

No reviews yet

One of North Dakota's most celebrated restaurants, Mezzaluna, features regionally inspired dishes, creative cocktails and a focused wine list. The atmosphere features a horse-shoe bar & posh high-backed banquettes for a chic and cozy vibe.

DCR Brewing Company

No reviews yet

North Dakota beer with an Irish spirit

Blackbirdwoodfire

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Twist Fargo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston