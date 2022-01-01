Go
Toasted Walnut Table and Market

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

304 W. Walnut St • $$

Avg 5 (110 reviews)

Popular Items

FOUR CHEESE GRILLED CHEESE$10.00
Sharp cheddar, provolone, parmesan and Havarti cheeses on sourdough bread with house made chips, French fries or Greek salad
THE CHICKEN AND THE AVOCADO$10.50
Large scoop of chicken salad and half an avocado seasoned with flaky sea salt, black pepper, crushed red pepper and lime juice with lavash or cucumbers
WAGYU BURGER$14.00
Half angus / half 30-day dry-aged wagyu, bacon, lettuce, thinly sliced onion, tomato, sharp cheddar and burger sauce on a challah bun with house made chips, French fries or Greek salad
VEGGIE TACOS$9.00
Two corn tortillas filled with roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, elote, cilantro, onion, avocado, jalapeños and cotija cheese with tortilla chips and tomatillo salsa
THE ITALIAN$12.00
Mortadella, capicola & salami with provolone cheese, shredded romaine lettuce, tomato and thinly sliced purple onion on a rectangle panini with house made chips, French fries or Greek salad
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
Spicy fried chicken breast, cole slaw, pickles & mayo with house made chips, French fries or Greek salad
SMOKED TURKEY ON STEROIDS$11.50
Thinly sliced smoked turkey with provolone cheese, avocado, sriracha mayo, BBQ sauce, shredded romaine lettuce, tomato and thinly sliced onion on wheat nut bread with house made chips, French fries or Greek salad
BRISKET TACOS$12.00
Two flour tortillas filled with slow-smoked brisket, pickled onion, sriracha mayo, cilantro, BBQ sauce, tomatillo salsa and cotija cheese with fresh corn chips, French fries or Greek salad
BRISKET PATTY MELT$13.00
Slow-smoked brisket and sharp cheddar cheeses on jalapeño cheddar bread with house made chips, French fries or Greek salad
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$11.50
Chicken salad & mayo on a freshly baked panini with house made chips, French fries or Greek salad
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating

Location

304 W. Walnut St

Celina TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

