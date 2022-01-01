Go
Toasted

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:15 PM

No reviews yet

6506 Old Brick Road

Windermere, FL 34786

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese$3.29
Housemade with sharp Cheddar, Mozzarella and Asiago
Truffle Fries$3.59
Tossed in truffle oil & fresh rosemary
Pesto Chicken$7.69
Mozzarella, pulled chicken, pesto, tomato chutney, arugula
Smokehouse$7.89
Cheddar, BBQ pulled pork, and mac & cheese
Braised Brisket$7.89
Fontina, BBQ braised brisket, sweet tea caramelized onions
Soup Cup$2.79
Housemade roasted tomato soup (8oz; contains chicken stock and dairy)
Coca Cola$2.99
Buffalo Chicken$7.69
Muenster, pulled chicken, buffalo sauce served with blue cheese or ranch dressing
French Fries$2.99
French fries (salted)
Barbacoa Melt$7.89
Jack cheese, barbacoa braised beef, housemade cilantro chimmichurri, pickled red onion, Cotija Cheese
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:15 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

6506 Old Brick Road, Windermere FL 34786

Directions

