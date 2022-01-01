Go
1945 Aloma Avenue

Popular Items

The Big Cheese$6.99
Cheddar, Swiss, Muenster, Jack cheese & arugula
Buffalo Chicken$7.69
Muenster, pulled chicken, buffalo sauce served with choice of housemade ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side
Smokehouse$7.89
Cheddar, chipotle BBQ pulled pork, mac & cheese
Truffle Fries$2.99
French fries tossed with truffle oil & rosemary
Fig & Goat$7.59
Havarti, Goat cheese, mission fig, basil, honey
French Fries$2.79
French fries (salted)
Braised Brisket$7.89
Fontina, BBQ braised brisket, sweet tea caramelized onions
Soup Cup$2.99
Housemade Roasted Tomato Soup (8oz)
Kids Grilled Cheese$4.99
Kid's grilled cheese made with American cheese & choice of tomato. Served with choice of side & juice box.
The 101$5.99
Cheddar, choice of tomato
Location

1945 Aloma Avenue

Winter Park FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
