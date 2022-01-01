Go
The Toasted Pickle

Welcome to The Toasted Pickle! Check out our weekly sandwich specials and 'soup of the day'. Inside dining now open...or order online for takeout or delivery to your table Odd Side Ales. Thank you! - The Toasted Pickle Staff

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

112 Washington Ave. • $

Avg 4.3 (451 reviews)

Popular Items

Full Crusty Cuban$10.95
House pulled pork, sweet & spicy pickles, smoked bacon & tangy aioli on a hoagie
Hot Honey Waffle Fries
Sweet potato waffle fries topped with goat cheese and smothered with our Nashville Hot Honey sauce
Full Sixie from Dixie$11.95
Sliced turkey, melted provolone, smoked bacon, mayo, tomato & lettuce on toasty sourdough
Beer Battered Fries$7.50
Crisp & lightly battered fries. The perfect side with any sandwich.
Lemonade$4.95
Fresh squeezed lemonade in a dozen+ flavors...always fresh squeezed and only at The Toasted Pickle
Truffle Fries$5.00
Our crispy battered fries tossed with truffle oil & topped with parmesan cheese served with either house made Pimento Cheese or Kickin' Pickle dippin' sauce. Available in Regular and Share sizes
Nashville Hottie$12.95
Crispy chicken breast, sweet & spicy pickles, house made coleslaw topped with Toasted Pickle hottie sauce & serrano crema on a brioche bun
Full Green Goddess$12.95
Featured on the Food Network/Cooking Channel it's our grilled cheese with goat cheese, cheddar, avocado & sweet house made pesto on sourdough. Served with a shot of house made Tomato soup.
Pickle Poppers$5.50
Dill pickle spears & house made pimento cheese sauce wrapped in a thin dough & fried crispy. Served with Kickin’ Pickle sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

112 Washington Ave.

Grand Haven MI

Sunday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:00 am
