Toast Society

6005 S. Fort Apache Road

Popular Items

Toast Flight$17.75
Select three 1/2 toast options
Toast & Lox$13.00
Cream Cheese, cucumber, wild Atlantic salmon lox, sea salt and fresh dill
Avo Everything$11.00
Cream cheese, sliced avocado, everything sesame seasoning, olive oil drizzle
The Greek$11.00
Hummus, sliced cucmber, avocado, feta, olive oil, sea salt & oregano
16oz Cappuccino$4.25
Perfect Pear$10.50
Goat cheese, sliced pear, crumbled walnuts, cinnamon and honey drizzle
Breakfast Crunch$10.50
Hand roasted peanut butter, sliced banana, blueberries, granola (GF), cinnamon and honey drizzle
House Favorite$11.50
Smashed avocado, tomatoes, crumbled feta, sesame seeds, micro greens, sea salt and olive oil
Matcha Chia Pudding$9.50
Chia pudding with Matcha (V/DF), topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, banana, granola (GF), coconut flakes and honey drizzle
Salted PB Cup$11.00
Almond milk, peanut butter, banana, cacao powder, cacao nibs, protein, honey, dash of sea salt and cinnamon
Location

6005 S. Fort Apache Road

Las Vegas NV

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
