Toasty's Tavern

1258 S. Shelby Street

Popular Items

Nouveau Burger$10.00
Pastrami Spiced Patty, Gruyere, Chive mayo, lemon kraut
Bahn Mi Dog$6.00
Nathans All Beef Hot Dog, Sambal mayo, Pickled carrot and onion, Pate
Fried Mushroom Planks$10.00
Buttermilk Fried Portabellas served with Ranch
Bacon Melt$11.00
Gruyere, American, Bacon, Garlic Mayo, Dressed Greens, on Marble Rye
Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Chicken thigh, Iceberg, pickles, Toasty’s sauce
Wedge Salad$10.00
Iceberg, Bacon, Tomatoes, Bread Crumbs, Parmesan, Ranch
Fries$3.50
Kids Hot Dog$3.00
Vegan Burger$11.00
Smashed Vegan Patty, Griddled Onions, Iceberg, Sharp American, pickles, Toastys Sauce
Cheeseburger$8.50
Smashed Patty, Griddled Onions, Iceberg, Sharp American, pickles, Toastys Sauce
Location

1258 S. Shelby Street

Louisville KY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
