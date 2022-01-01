Go
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe

Visit Tobacco Road Sports Cafe in Durham for a unique dining experience overlooking the Durham Bulls Athletic Park and located on the American Tobacco Campus, within walking distance to the Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC). Enjoy fresh, local food, exceptional service, and infinite sports.

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, herbed croutons, and classic Caesar dressing.
All American Burger$14.00
Topped with white cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, house-made bread & pickles and smoked thousand island dressing on a toasted brioche roll.
Tobacco Road Cheesesteak$13.00
Thin slices of ribeye steak sauteed with onions and green peppers, topped with provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie.
Farm Salad$7.00
Spring mix, shaved fennel, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, focaccia croutons, and basil-balsamic dressing.
The Burger$12.00
Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and house-made bread & butter pickles on a toasted brioche roll.
Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls$11.00
Chicken, cheese, scallions and buffalo sauce rolled in a crispy wrapper with sun-dried tomato bleu cheese sipping sauce
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.00
with choice of 1 side item
Cobb Salad$15.00
Romaine lettuce, grilled corn, diced tomatoes, Applewood smoked bacon, boiled egg, banana peppers and pickled okra topped with grilled chicken. Served with basil-balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Wings$12.00
Six chicken wings smothered in one of our house-made sauces and served with your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
**There is currently a chicken wing shortage, causing prices to double. We hope the shortage ends soon and we can go back to offering a pound of wings at this price instead of six.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Two grilled chicken breasts with pepper bacon, smoked mozzarella, lemon aioli, arugula, and tomato on toasted white bread.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Sports
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

280 S Mangum St

Durham NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants

Ponysaurus Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Pizza, sides, and dessert from the folks who brew the beer beer would drink if beer could drink beer.

Little Pizza Box

No reviews yet

Pizza, sides, and dessert from the folks who brew the beer beer would drink if beer could drink beer.

J. Lights Market & Cafe

No reviews yet

Full Kitchen, Full Bar, Beer, Wine & Cocktails to-go.

The Pineapple at Durham Tech

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

