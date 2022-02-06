Go
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe

Our Raleigh location is in the historic Powerhouse building in downtown Raleigh and features a brewery, restaurant, private event space, game room and patio. Enjoy scratch-made delicious food paired with our Tobacco Road beers brewed at this location.

505 W Jones Str.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mac n Cheese$9.00
Our famous Mac n’ Cheese made with elbow pasta, bechamel, crispy country ham & a blend of sharp cheddar & Grana Padano.
Wolfpack-Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Ashley Farm's chicken thighs marinated in pickle juice, breaded, fried and tossed with our Chef's secret hot spices. Topped with bread and butter pickles and tobacco slaw on a sesame bun. Also available with regular house-made buffalo sauce.
The Burger$11.00
8oz ground in house Certified Angus Beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, & B&B pickles.
Farm Salad$6.00
Mixed Greens, shaved fennel, red onions, cucumbers, heirloom grape tomatoes, & drizzled with basil balsamic vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Local romaine hearts tossed with focaccia croutons, Caesar dressing, & shaved Grana Padano.
Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls$10.00
Chicken, pepper jack cheese, scallions, & buffalo sauce wrapped in a crispy wrapper. Served with sun-dried bleu cheese sauce.
Turkey Wrap$11.00
In-house smoked turkey wrapped in a spinach tortilla with romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, smoked applewood bacon, local hoop cheddar, & rosemary aioli.
Country Frizzled & Drizzled Chicken$15.00
Two fried chicken breasts drizzled with Busy bee honey & black pepper gravy served over garlic smashed red potatoes & roasted vegetables.
Ultimate Nachos$15.00
Melted Cheese blend, black bean sauce, chipotle ground beef, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, sour cream, & sliced jalapenos.
Tobacco Road Cheesesteak$12.00
Thin slices of Ribeye steak sautéed with onions & green bell peppers topped with provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie.
Location

505 W Jones Str.

Raleigh NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

