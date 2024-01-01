TOCA Football - Burnsville
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
3601 W 145th St, Burnsville MN 55306
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Original Pancake House - Burnsville
No Reviews
14351 Nicollet court Burnsville, MN 55306
View restaurant
Los Grandes Mexican Restaurant - 251 W BURNSVILLE PARKWAY
No Reviews
251 W BURNSVILLE PARKWAY Burnsville, MN 55337
View restaurant