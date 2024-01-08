Go
Banner picView gallery

TOCA Football - Carrollton

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1850 Legend’s Trail

Carrollton, TX 75006

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1850 Legend’s Trail, Carrollton TX 75006

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Paradise Biryani Pointe -
orange starNo Reviews
751 South Macarthur Boulevard Coppell, TX 75019
View restaurantnext
City Night KTV - 2528 Old Denton Rd Ste 150
orange starNo Reviews
2528 Old Denton Rd Ste 150 Carrollton, TX 75006
View restaurantnext
American Legion Post 597 - American Legion Post 597
orange starNo Reviews
1024 Elm Street Carrollton, TX 75006
View restaurantnext
Too Thai Street Eats
orange star4.8 • 1,569
2540 Old Denton Rd #138 Carrollton, TX 75006
View restaurantnext
EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Carrollton
orange starNo Reviews
1114 S Elm St #100, Carrollton, TX 75006 Carrollton, TX 75006
View restaurantnext
Twisted Root Burger - Carrollton
orange starNo Reviews
1111 S Main St Carrollton, TX 75006
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Carrollton

Awake- Carrollton
orange star4.3 • 1,575
3328 E. Hebron pkwy suite 100 Carrollton, TX 75010
View restaurantnext
Too Thai Street Eats
orange star4.8 • 1,569
2540 Old Denton Rd #138 Carrollton, TX 75006
View restaurantnext
La Salsa Verde - Carollton
orange star4.2 • 1,217
1916 E Beltline Ste A Carrollton, TX 75006
View restaurantnext
MARSHALL’S BAR-B-Q - Carrollton
orange star4.5 • 987
1855 E Rosemeade Carrollton, TX 75007
View restaurantnext
Los Jalapenos - Carrollton
orange star4.2 • 622
3615 N JOSEY LN Carrollton, TX 75007
View restaurantnext
Parks Coffee Roastery & Cafe - Carrollton, TX
orange star4.7 • 497
1401 MacArthur Dr Carrollton, TX 75007
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Carrollton

Addison

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Plano

Avg 4.1 (167 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Grapevine

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Richardson

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)

Flower Mound

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

TOCA Football - Carrollton

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston