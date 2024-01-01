Go
Banner picView gallery

TOCA Football - The Colony

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

7801 Main Street

The Colony, TX 75056

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

7801 Main Street, The Colony TX 75056

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Chapter One - 2552 STONEBROOK PKWY
orange starNo Reviews
2552 STONEBROOK PKWY Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
Zag - Afro Fusion Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
5000 main st suite 214 the colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
The Tacklebox Seafood
orange star4.0 • 1
5804 Windhaven Pkwy #100 The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
Dirty Burger Bar
orange star4.4 • 509
5804 Windhaven Pkwy #200 The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
Little India Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
8161 FM 423 Suite #230 FRISCO, TX 75036
View restaurantnext
Detour Doughnuts and Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
8161 FM 423, #250 Frisco, TX 75036
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in The Colony

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - The Colony TX
orange star4.7 • 3,220
3750 Plano Parkway The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
Dirty Burger Bar
orange star4.4 • 509
5804 Windhaven Pkwy #200 The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails - Grandscape
orange star4.0 • 225
5774 Grandscape Blvd The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
The Tacklebox Seafood
orange star4.0 • 1
5804 Windhaven Pkwy #100 The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near The Colony

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (93 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (13 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Plano

Avg 4.1 (171 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Prosper

No reviews yet

Allen

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

TOCA Football - The Colony

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston