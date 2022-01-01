Go
Toast

Tocayo Taqueria & Tequila

Tocayo specializes in Handcrafted Tacos and fresh Margaritas.

810 Ivy Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Naked Burrito$13.00
Your Choice of Protein with Rice, Black Beans, Shredded Cheese, Chipotle Sauce, Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo served in a bowl without the Tortilla.
Tostada Salad$10.00
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Roasted Poblano Peppers, Corn, and Black Beans, tossed in Lime Cilantro Dressing and topped with fresh ripe Avocado and Your Choice of Protein.
Fish$16.00
Flour Tortilla with Seasonal Breaded Fish, Cabbage Slaw, Cilantro Lime Salsa, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, and Scallions.
Shrimp$17.00
Flour Tortilla with Crispy Shrimp, Black Beans, Mango Salsa, Fried Plantains, and Pineapple Salsa.
Fajitas$13.00
Grilled Bell Peppers and Onions with Your Choice of Protein. Served with Fiesta Rice, Black Beans, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Cheese and Warm Flour Tortillas.
Pick Two Combo$14.00
Choose from the following Two Items. Accompanied with Rice and Black Beans.
Grilled Burrito$13.00
Grilled Flour Tortilla filled with Rice, Black Beans, Melted Cheese, Guajillo Salsa and Your Choice of Protein. Served with a Casa Side Salad.
Quesadilla$11.00
An extra-large charboiled Quesadilla cut into pieces to share. Filled with Melted Cheeses and topped with Avocado, Pico de Mango and Sour Cream.
Guacamole 4oz$4.00
Chips and Salsa$4.00
See full menu

Location

810 Ivy Street

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pamela's Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sushi Too

No reviews yet

Welcome to Sushi Too, the finest Sushi from 1991

Cafe Moulin

No reviews yet

Breakfast base restaurant, specializing crepes and French toast. Come on in and enjoy!

William Penn Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston