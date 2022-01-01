Go
Toast

Tocayos

Convenient Authentic Mexican Food!
*$ 15.00 Minimum for all Delivery orders*

6652 US Highway 6

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chips & Salsa Mild$3.99
Rice$2.25
Mexican style rice
Cup of Mexican Corn- Elote$2.99
A cup of fresh sweet corn, topped with mayonesa (mexican style mayo), cotija cheese, a mild lime flavored tajin chili powder, & lime wedge to squeeze on top if you like.
Chips & Cheese dip (Queso)$5.99
Rice&Beans$4.00
3 House Tacos$5.99
3 of the same kind of tacos with your choice of one of our House Fillings, your choice of tortilla, topped with your choice of style American, Mexican, or Both styles.
3 Up-Grade Tacos$6.99
3 of the same kin of Tacos, with your choice of one of our Up-Garde Fillings, your choice of tortilla, topped with your choice of style American, Mexican, or Both styles.
1 Up-Grade Taco$2.99
Your choice of one of our Up-Garde Fillings, your choice of tortilla, topped with your choice of style American, Mexican, or Both styles.
Up-Grade Burrito$8.99
A Large 12" Tortilla filled with your choice of one of our Up-Garde Fillings, stuffed with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, and sour cream.
1 House Taco$2.25
Your choice of one of our House Fillings, your choice of tortilla, topped with your choice of style American, Mexican, or Both styles.
See full menu

Location

6652 US Highway 6

Portage IN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Broaster Chicken

No reviews yet

Fresh, Grade A Young Never Frozen Chicken Cooked to Perfection! Come in and enjoy!

Tates Place

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria

No reviews yet

"We take great pride in offering the highest quality and service ever offered anywhere. Only natural ingredients are used in our products, along with the highest quality control standards. Our service expectations are high, but without these standards and loyal patrons, our pizzerias would not be as successful as they are today." All daily special orders must be placed by phone or in store at this time.

El Salto

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston