Go
Toast

33 Elmwood

33 Elmwood is an upscale bistro, lounge, candlepin bowling & bocce venue; perfect for social gatherings and relaxing with family and friends.

GRILL

33 Elmwood Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (234 reviews)

Popular Items

Traditional Pizza$13.00
House Marinara. Mozzarella Blend.
(Gluten Free Dough Available)
Brussels$9.50
House made bacon lardons. Balsamic reduction (G.f., Vegan avail.)
Fries & Sauce$3.50
Choice of dipping sauce. Spicy Kewpie Mayo // Heinz 57 G.f.
Beef Satay$14.00
Crispy smoked brisket. 33Q sauce. Sweet & Spicy Mustard. Scallion (G.f.)
Fried Deviled Eggs$7.00
(3) Dijon.Sriracha. Panko. Chive (Veg)
Chicken Fritters 8pc$10.50
(4) boneless chicken tenders. Breaded. Deep fried. Choice of BBQ // honey mustard // Heinz 57
Fries$4.00
Belgian-style twice fried potatoes. Served with Heinz 57.
Wings$12.50
12 ct.
Served naked OR buffalo style
Choice of sauce
GF
Classic "33" Burger$12.00
(all burgers cooked medium to medium-well)
6oz. black Angus beef patty. Cheddar Cheese. Traditional garnishes. 1000 Island. Brioche bun.
Chicken Fritters$5.50
(4) Crispy boneless chicken tenders in seasoned crumb with choice of dipping sauce. BBQ. Honey Mustard. Buffalo. Or General Tso Sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

33 Elmwood Ave

Westbrook ME

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Club at Riverside

No reviews yet

Food~Memories~Sunsets

Amato's

No reviews yet

Pizza • Pasta • Sandwiches • Salads • Since 1902

Big Fin Poké

No reviews yet

Big Fin Poké is a family owned local business began in Westbrook, Maine. In total, our family has more than 30 years of kitchen and restaurant experience and an everlasting love for cooking and different cuisines. We found our love for poké through our Hawaiian friends from the islands, it was by all accounts the first poke restaurant in Maine. We are so excited to bring this new food to Maine. We opened our first store in 2016, right on Main St. in Westbrook which moved to Rock Row in 2021. We then opened locations in South Portland, ME and Peabody, MA.

Amato's

No reviews yet

Pizza • Pasta • Sandwiches • Salads • Since 1902

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston