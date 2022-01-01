Go
Toast

Today's Crabhouse

Come in and enjoy!

4950 Indian Head Hwy

No reviews yet

Popular Items

7pcs Party Wings$15.99
Crab Sauce$3.77
Cooking Fee
Fillet (Choose your fish)$13.99
Choose between these fillet fish: Whiting, Trout, Tilapia, Ling, Catfish, Ocean Perch, & Flounder (no bones)
2 lbs. Jumbo Shrimp *SPECIAL*$32.99
Save money by getting this two pound special of jumbo steamed, spiced shrimp!
Medium Females$65.00
Large Female$75.00
Great Size and Heavy Crabs!
Medium Shrimp$13.99
Comes with 25+ pieces of steamed, spiced medium shrimp!
Mix Tea$2.83
See full menu

Location

4950 Indian Head Hwy

Oxon Hill MD

Sunday12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Henry's Soul Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
For Catering Orders Please
call 202-888-7446

Portum Restaurant and Lounge

No reviews yet

Using locally sourced ingredients, Executive Chef Yahleo Bernard complements American dishes with his innovative use of seasoning and sauces. From the hand-tossed, wood-fired pizzas to the house-smoked half chicken, Portum’s signature 3 course prix fixe dishes are truly a labor of love.

The Arc Cafe

No reviews yet

We're Open ! Welcome back Arc family and friends!

Deli Express Factory

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston