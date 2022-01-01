Today Starts Here

Go
934 N hill St.

Popular Items

Shao Bing 燒餅$6.50
Scallion and Eggs in a flaky pastry. Served with soy garlic sauce.
You Tiao 油條$2.50
House made cruller, fried to order
Chive and Egg Pockets 韭菜盒子$7.00
Two pockets filled with scrambled egg, Chinese chives, vermicelli. Vegetarian.
Taiwanese Breakfast Sandwich 三明治$3.50
Pork floss, cucumber, cheese, organic egg, lettuce, kewpie mayo. Sandwiches cannot be modified.
Breakfast Combo 今日套餐$12.00
2 PIECE DAIKON RICE CAKE 兩片蘿蔔糕
DAN BING 蛋餅 .
Plus choice of
SMALL SAVORY SOY MILK 小 鹹豆漿 ,
SOY MILK (HOT / ICED) 豆漿, or BLACK SESAME SOY MILK 黑芝麻豆漿
House Pressed Organic Soy Milk 豆漿$3.00
Unsweetened house pressed organic soy milk, iced or hot
Fan Tuan 飯糰$5.50
Pork floss, preserved vegetables, braised egg, and you tiao wrapped in sticky rice.
*Can be made vegan/vegetarian
Dan Bing 蛋餅$6.00
Taiwanese crepe, scallions, organic eggs, cabbage, corn.
Savory Soy Milk 鹹豆漿$6.50
Pork Floss, You tiao, Preserved Vegtables, Scallions, Vinegar, Chili oil
Daikon Rice Cakes 蘿蔔糕$5.50
Zai Lai rice flour, daikon, shiitake mushrooms, fried shallots. Vegan.
934 N hill St.

Los Angeles CA

Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
