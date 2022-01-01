Todd and Shelly's Farm Fresh Produce Market

Woody's

At Woody's our goal is to provide the Belleview and Ocala area with exceptional service and a mouth watering variety of chicken wings. Although our focus is savory buffalo style chicken wings, we also provide other high quality food items such as pizzas, subs and calzones. Additionally, we now serve The Cuban (Sandwich) in two ways! We work hard to meet the needs of our customers and look forward to becoming a valued member of the community.

