Todd and Shelly's Farm Fresh Produce Market

5625 SE Abshier Blvd • $

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg, Cheese Brkft Sand$6.99
2 Hotcakes$7.59
Pressed Cuban Sandwich$8.49
1 Egg$1.29
Side Of Bacon Bacon$3.25
B&G 1/2 Order$4.99
1 Special Hotcake$6.49
2 Egg Combo w/ 2 Hotcakes$11.50
2 Egg Combo w/ 1 Specialty Hotcake$11.99
Home-Fries$2.99
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Delivery
Takeout

Location

5625 SE Abshier Blvd

Belleview FL

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
