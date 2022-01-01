Go
Toast

Todd Conner's

A Baltimore Pub. Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

700 S Broadway • $$

Avg 4.4 (648 reviews)

Popular Items

BTO Grilled Cheese$7.00
Includes your choice of bread and cheese. Additional toppings available.
Fried Goat Cheese$9.00
Lightly breaded and drizzled with honey and balsamic reduction.
Maryland Mac$14.00
Pierogies$9.00
Potato and cheese dumplings.
Mushroom Swiss Burger$10.50
Broccoli$4.00
Steamed with a garlic and herb compound butter.
Brussels Sprouts$4.00
Pan fried with bacon.
Camden Cheesesteak$11.00
Thinly sliced beef, onions, and american cheese on a hoagie roll.
Boneless Wings$10.00
1/2 pound of boneless wings, tossed in your choice of sauce, served with celery, carrots, and blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Fries$4.00
Seasoned fries.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

700 S Broadway

Baltimore MD

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fat Tiger / Old Boy

No reviews yet

We're Fat Tiger x Old Boy x El Tigre, three unique bars and eateries at Broadway Market.

Duck Duck Goose

No reviews yet

Duck Duck Goose brings a fresh take on the classic French brasserie, focusing on seasonal ingredients prepared through simple, time-honored cooking methods. Savor delicious, expertly-prepared cuisine spanning classical to modern Parisian influences.
Our restaurant offers a casually elegant dining room, as well as an outdoor patio for the true bistro experience. Come experience Duck Duck Goose, Fells Point newest neighborhood gem.

Friends and Family

No reviews yet

Currently available for carry out plant-based comfort food.

Fells Point Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston