Todd Conner's
A Baltimore Pub. Come in and enjoy!
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
700 S Broadway • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
700 S Broadway
Baltimore MD
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Fat Tiger / Old Boy
We're Fat Tiger x Old Boy x El Tigre, three unique bars and eateries at Broadway Market.
Duck Duck Goose
Duck Duck Goose brings a fresh take on the classic French brasserie, focusing on seasonal ingredients prepared through simple, time-honored cooking methods. Savor delicious, expertly-prepared cuisine spanning classical to modern Parisian influences.
Our restaurant offers a casually elegant dining room, as well as an outdoor patio for the true bistro experience. Come experience Duck Duck Goose, Fells Point newest neighborhood gem.
Friends and Family
Currently available for carry out plant-based comfort food.
Fells Point Tavern
Come in and enjoy!