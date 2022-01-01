Toddy’s Back Porch
Cozy cocktail lounge serving wood-fired pizza!
26192 NE Neosho St
Location
26192 NE Neosho St
Garnett KS
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Guy & Mae's Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
PrimeTime Grille
PrimeTime Grille is your taste of Kansas cuisine! Come by for friendly service, delicious food, and a fun atmosphere!
Grub and Chug
Come in and enjoy some comfort food
Breakfast served all day!
Sam & Louie's
Sam & Louie’s is a casual Italian restaurant that is all about family & fun! We offer made from scratch and made to order New York style pizza, pastas, salads, burgers, calzones, strombolis and more. We also offer wine and a variety of craft beer on tap.