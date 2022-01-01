Go
Toast

Tex-Orleans Food Company

Making Maw Maw Proud!

6154 Westheimer Rd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crawfish Paste 4 Gal Case$55.40
Flour Tortilla 20 CT Pack$1.85
Queso HF Gal Bag$9.82
Buttermilk Wash HF Gal Bag$2.34
Cocktail Sauce HF Gal Bag$4.25
Tartar Sauce HF Gal Bag$6.83
Ranch HF Gal Bag$4.89
Shrimp Gumbo Gal Bag$6.52
See full menu

Location

6154 Westheimer Rd.

Houston TX

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BB's Tex-Orleans

No reviews yet

Order from our limited menu now!

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

Killen's STQ Houston

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Peri Peri Factory

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston