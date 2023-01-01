Tofte's Table - 331 Riverfront St
Open today 5:00 PM - 11:45 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Location
331 Riverfront St, Waukesha WI 53186
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Raised Grain Brewing Co - 1725 Dolphin Dr Ste B
No Reviews
1725 Dolphin Dr Ste B Waukesha, WI 53186
View restaurant