Togo's
Corporate Location
2731 Castro Valley Blvd
Location
2731 Castro Valley Blvd
Castro Valley CA
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Denica's Real Food Kitchen
Aloha and Welcome! .....
Serving love every day since 1999 .....
Local and family owned and operated
The Bay House Cakery
Take a look and order some delicious goodies! I happily accept special requests.
bayhousecakery@gmail.com
Oculto
Come in and enjoy!
Rigatoni's Castro Valley
Come in and enjoy!