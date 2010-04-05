Go
Main picView gallery

TOGO'S - 339860 - Corvallis

Open today 6:00 AM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2317 Northwest 9th Street

Corvallis, OR 97330

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

2317 Northwest 9th Street, Corvallis OR 97330

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tacovore - Corvallis
orange star4.2 • 484
2503 NW Kings Blvd Corvallis, OR 97330
View restaurantnext
Odd Bird Cafe - 101 NW Jackson Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
101 NW Jackson Avenue Corvallis, OR 97330
View restaurantnext
Sky High Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
160 Northwest Jackson Avenue Corvallis, OR 97330
View restaurantnext
Bo & Vine Corvallis
orange starNo Reviews
110 NW 3rd St Corvallis, OR 97330
View restaurantnext
The Bière Library
orange starNo Reviews
151 NW Monroe Ave Ste 102 Corvallis, OR 97330
View restaurantnext
Bobahead - Corvallis
orange starNo Reviews
1555 NW Monroe Ave. Corvallis, OR 97330
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Corvallis

Tacovore - Corvallis
orange star4.2 • 484
2503 NW Kings Blvd Corvallis, OR 97330
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001069 - Corvallis Market Center
orange star4.5 • 10
1580 NW 9th St. Corvallis, OR 97330
View restaurantnext
Miguel's Mexican Cuisine
orange star5.0 • 7
252 SW Madison Ave Corvallis, OR 97333
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Corvallis

Albany

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Newport

No reviews yet

Salem

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Lincoln City

No reviews yet

Silverton

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Mcminnville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

TOGO'S - 339860 - Corvallis

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston