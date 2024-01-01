TOGO'S - 333134 - Turlock - Monte Vista
Open today 6:00 AM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
2868 West Monte Vista Avenue, Turlock CA 95380
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
West Coast Sourdough - Turlock
No Reviews
3210 West Monte Vista Avenue Turlock, CA 95380
View restaurant