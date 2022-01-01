Go
Toke Libre is the café and wine bar by Herbal Notes. Our mission is to exemplify genuine Chicago hospitality, highlight Brown & Black owned wines, beers & spirits as well as showcase our culinary roots influenced by the liberation of Afro-Latino America.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Maduros (Fried Ripe Plantains)$4.00
Grilled Steak Taco$4.50
No Misteaks, Only Lessons$14.00
Wood-grilled steak & peppers with cheese, caramelized onions, arugula, chimichurri & aioli on house made bread
Shrimp Taco$4.50
Beer-battered gulf shrimp with chipotle aioli, lightly pickled cabbage and onions on a fresh made tortilla
Elote$5.00
Fish Taco$4.50
Beer-battered Murray Cod with chipotle aioli, lightly pickled cabbage and onions on a fresh made tortilla
Yucca Fries$6.00
Crispy golden yucca, aioli, chimichurri
Mojo-roasted Lechón Tostada$6.00
Cuban-spiced Organic Chicken Wing$3.50
La Ropa Vieja$14.00
Flank and chuck beef stewed with a sofrito of red peppers, tomatoes, garlic, olives, white wine, spices and herbs
Includes cheese, black bean, arugula, chimichurri & aioli pressed between house made bread
Location

1626 S Halsted st

Chicago IL

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

