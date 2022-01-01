Toke Libre
Toke Libre is the café and wine bar by Herbal Notes. Our mission is to exemplify genuine Chicago hospitality, highlight Brown & Black owned wines, beers & spirits as well as showcase our culinary roots influenced by the liberation of Afro-Latino America.
1626 S Halsted st
Popular Items
Location
1626 S Halsted st
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Phlavz - Maxwell
Come in and enjoy!
The Momo World
Come in and enjoy!
Phlavz Food Truck
Come in and enjoy!
Simone's Bar
For 12 years Simone’s has been located in Pilsen offering a great bar and grill experience.
A community and event driven venue, we host a variety of shows and performances most days of the week.
Try some of our craft cocktails or beer, and munch on some mexican-american fusion bar food.
We have a little something for everybody.