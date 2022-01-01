Go
Token Game Tavern specializes in geeks, drinks, food, and fun with craft beer, specialty drinks, great food, arcade games, pinball, board games, video game consoles, comic books, cosplay, and all sorts of super cool stuff to provide a great place to kick back and have a super awesome fun time!
There's always something happening at Token with weekly events and parties and we also host catered events for our guests. Check the event calendar to see what's happening next!

213 N Seven Oaks Dr

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Game Over To-Go$9.95
XL extra pour take-home version of this popular cocktail: Vodka + rum + tequila + gin + triple sec with lemon and fruit punch.
Slider Dog$2.75
Corn Dog Nuggets$6.95
Nathan's Famous mini corn dogs served with Dijon mustard.
Pretzel Bites$6.95
Soft pretzel bites with sea salt and a side of queso and mustard for dipping.
Revenge of the Nerds To-Go$9.95
XL extra pour take-home version of this popular cocktail: Vanilla vodka, apple pucker, lime, cranberry and a Nerds candy rim.
Four Jell-O Shots To-Go$8.00
May the 4th - BLUE MILK$9.95
Celebrate Star Wars Day with our limited time offering of the galaxy’s most popular drink: BLUE MILK!
May the 4th be with you!
Big Kid Juice Pouch To-Go$9.95
XL extra pour take-home version of this popular cocktail: Citrus vodka, Coconut Red Bull, Sprite, and lemons in a juice pouch.
California Quesadillas$10.50
Pulled chicken, bacon, and Monterey jack cheese, with side sour cream and ranch.
Taco Kit for Two$19.95
Taco kit with choice of carnitas pork or seasoned ground beef, tortillas, cheese, pico, onion, sour cream and more. Served with tortilla chips, salsa, and white queso.
Location

213 N Seven Oaks Dr

Knoxville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

