Go
Toki Tako image
Korean
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Barbeque

Toki Tako

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

25 Reviews

$$$

711 W 40th st Suite 155

Baltimore, MD 21211

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Spicy Chicken Tako$4.50
spicy chicken topped with sweetcorn, mozzarella cheese on a flour tortilla
3 SSAM FOR $13$13.00
Choose any 3 ssam for $13
Spicy Chicken Rice Box$14.00
spicy chicken, salad, corn cheese, garlic, chilies.
served with white rice and choice of sauces
Beef Bulgogi Tako$4.50
bulgogi ribeye topped with salad, pickled radish, ssamjang on a flour tortilla
Beef Bulgogi Rice Box$14.00
bulgogi ribeye, salad, pickled radish, garlic, chillies.
served with white rice and choice of sauces
Toki Tots$7.00
Tater tots that can be topped in two different ways.
KBBQ Cheesesteak$12.00
Bulgogi, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese
Spicy Pork Rice Box$14.00
spicy pork, salad, pineapple kimchi, garlic, chilies.
served with white rice and choice of sauces
Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Fried chicken thigh and pickles on a brioche bun
3 TACOS FOR $13$13.00
Choose any 3 tacos for $13
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

711 W 40th st Suite 155, Baltimore MD 21211

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Mi & Yu Noodle Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Local Fry

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Roland Park Bagels

No reviews yet

Bagels, Coffee, Breakfast and Lunch

Namaste

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Toki Tako

orange star4.2 • 25 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston