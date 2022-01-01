Go
Toki Underground

DC's hottest spot for ramen, dumplings, steam buns, Japanese beer, sake, and cocktails.

DUMPLINGS • SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

1234 H St Ne • $$

Avg 4.5 (6367 reviews)

Popular Items

Toki Classic Ramen$14.00
Tonkotsu broth, chashu pork, greens, soft poached egg, pickled ginger, scallions
Note: Tonkotsu is a triple stock of pork, chicken, and seafood
Red Miso Ramen$14.00
Red miso tonkotsu broth, chashu pork, greens, soft poached egg, pickled ginger, scallions
Pork Belly Steam Bun$10.00
Togarashi spiced mustard mayo, kimchi, cucumbers, and 2 buns
Half Chicken Steam Bun (2pc)$9.00
Japanese mayo, sweet chili sauce, seasonal pickles, cilantro, thai basil, with 2 buns
Kimchi Ramen$15.00
Kimchi tonkotsu broth, chashu pork, greens, soft poached egg, pickled ginger, scallions
Shiitake & Cashew Dan Dan$15.50
Vegan Ramen$14.50
Masumi Broth, tofu , pickled daikon, enoki, greens, kombu (sliced seaweed).
Taipei Curry Chicken Ramen$15.00
Curry tonkotsu broth, fried chicken, greens, soft poached egg, pickled ginger, scallions
Full Chicken Steam Bun (4pc)$15.00
Japanese mayo, sweet chili sauce, seasonal pickles, cilantro, thai basil, with 4 buns
Dumplings$7.00
Choice of pork or vegan dumplings, prepared either pan-fried, deep-fried, or steamed
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Takeout

Location

1234 H St Ne

Washington DC

Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
