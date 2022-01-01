Go
Tokyo Fried Chicken

Japanese & Southern-style fried chicken with comforting sides

CHICKEN

122 S Atlantic Blvd • $$

Avg 4.1 (2181 reviews)

Popular Items

Dozen Mixed$42.15
6 drums + 6 tenders
Large Chicken Rice$7.50
2PC Drum Box$12.02
2 drums, chicken rice, small side, house pickles, 1 sweet ponzu OR sweet spicy ponzu sauce.
3PC Tender Box$16.72
3 tenders, chicken rice, small side, house pickles, 1 sweet ponzu OR sweet spicy ponzu sauce.
Single Drum$3.28
Half Dozen Mixed$21.07
3 drums + 3 tenders
Tokyo Chicken Sandwich$13.65
Brioche bun, fried chicken thigh, TFC sauce, and pickles. Comes with a side of potato chips with secret seasoning.
Curry creamed corn$3.50
3PC Mixed Box$16.24
2 tenders + 1 drum, chicken rice, small side, house pickles, 1 sweet ponzu OR sweet spicy ponzu sauce.
2PC Tender Box$12.97
2 tenders, chicken rice, small side, house pickles, 1 sweet ponzu OR sweet spicy ponzu sauce.
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

122 S Atlantic Blvd

Monterey Park CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
