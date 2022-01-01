Go
Tokyo Wako

Grand style of Japanese Table cooking! Teppan-yaki Japanese steak house and Sushi.

401 E. Huntington Drive

Popular Items

Emperor Steak$33.50
S-Anita Derby$37.25
7oz. USDA Choice Angus NY Steak and 5oz. Chicken Breast
H Shrimp$33.00
Teri Chicken$28.00
Lunch Combo (2)$23.50
Wako W Special$39.95
7oz. USDA Choice Angus NY Steak and 3pcs Jumbo Shrimp
Tokyo Imperial$44.75
7oz. Filet Mignon and 3pcs. Jumbo Shrimp
Filet Mignon$36.50
Samurai Steak$20.75
S Chk FRice$4.25
Location

401 E. Huntington Drive

Arcadia CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

